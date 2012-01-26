Starz Entertainment President Steps Down

Bill Myers, president and COO of Starz Entertainment has

resigned from the company.

Myers, who had been with Starz since 2002, was responsible

for all day-to-day operations including sales, marketing and programming. He

had held the position since 2006, before which he was executive VP and CFO.

"Bill has contributed greatly in driving Starz's growth

and success," Starz, LLC president and CEO Chris Albrecht said in a

statement. "We are enormously grateful for his 10 years of service and

wish him well in his future endeavors."

A Starz spokesperson had no comment on a timeline or plan to

replace Myers.