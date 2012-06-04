Starz to End 'Spartacus' After Third Season

Updated: 10:10 a.m. ET

Starz will conclude its Spartacus

franchise after the drama's upcoming third season, a network spokesperson

confirmed Monday.

The decision to end the series was made by series creator

Steven S. DeKnight and the network in the belief that it was "the best way to

maintain the integrity of the series and secure its legacy," said Starz CEO

Chris Albrecht.

"We did not come to this decision lightly," DeKnight

said. "It was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for my

partners and I. Yet, in the end, the story was best served by rolling all

of the remaining action and drama of Spartacus' journey into one stunningly

epic season that will be extremely satisfying for everyone who's been along for

the ride."

Spartacus, which premiered

in 2010, is the pay cabler's highest-rated series, drawing six million weekly

viewers in its most recent run. After series star Andy Whitfield died in

September 2011, Liam McIntyre was recast in the title role for the second

season Spartacus: Vengeance, which

aired earlier this year.

The final 10-episode season, Spartacus: War of the Damned, will bow in January 2013.