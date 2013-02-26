Starz to Develop Scripted Ballroom Dancing Series 'Blackpool'

Starz has partnered with Julianne and Derek Hough to develop

a scripted series about the world of competitive ballroom dancing.





The duo will executive produce and serve as head

choreographers for Blackpool, which revolves around the prestigious

annual competition in Blackpool, England.





"The world of ballroom dance has captivated millions of

people around the world, and there are no more recognizable superstars in this

arena than Julianne and Derek," says Carmi Zlotnik, managing director of

Starz. "Their experiences growing up in this highly competitive

world are riveting and also shocking. There is much more to uncover than

what we see on the dance floor."





Julianne Hough added, "Derek and I are thrilled to be

working with Starz. We feel that their passion and the style, and quality of

their programming provide the perfect environment to capture the true essence

of this world that Derek and I know so well and means so much to us."



