Starz, Curtis Jackson Expand Partnership

Starz has expanded its relationship with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, executive producer of its original series Power, in a new, two-year exclusive overall deal.

Under the agreement, struck with Jackson's production company, G Unit Film & Television, Jackson will develop new projects for the network and continue as an executive producer and cast member of Power, which just started production of a 10-episode season three in New York earlier this month.

Power's season two finale on Aug. 15 set a network viewership record (2.39M viewers Live+3), and the season overall averaged more than 6.8 million viewers per episode, putting it on track to be the most highly watched season ever for a network original series, Starz said, based on its analysis of Nielsen and Rentrak On Demand Essentials data.

