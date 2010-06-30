Starz Cancels 'Party Down,' 'Gravity'

Starz Wednesday announced it is cancelling its two scripted comedy series, Party Down and Gravity.

The sophomore series Party Down, which focused on a Los Angeles catering team of Hollywood wannabees waiting for their big break, averaged 133,000 viewers for its premiere episodes during its second season, which was actually up over the 103,000 viewers the sitcom averaged during its freshman campaign, according to Nielsen data.

Gravity, about a group of suicide survivors, averaged 97,000 viewers for premiere episodes during its freshman season, according to Nielsen.

"After careful consideration, we've decided not to continue on with subsequent seasons of Party Down and Gravity," says Stephan Shelanski, executive vice president of programming for Starz Entertainment in a statement. "We're grateful to everyone involved in the shows, and are proud to have had them on the channel. Starz remains committed to aggressively expanding our original programming lineup."