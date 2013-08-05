Starz Cancels 'Magic City'

Starz has decided not to order a third season of Magic City, ending the period drama after two seasons, the network confirmed.

The series will end its run with Friday's finale. The 1950s-set Magic City starred Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the proprietor of Miami's Miramar Playa Hotel.

"Magic City will be concluding its two-season run on Starz with Friday's series finale," said the network in a statement. "We are tremendously proud of the series and everyone involved. From the writers, to the cast and crew, it has been an incredible collaboration. This was a story born from Mitch Glazer's singular vision of Miami, the Magic City of his childhood, and we are grateful to him for bringing it to life on Starz. The season's story arc will allow us to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the series, and we thank all the fans who checked in to the Miramar Playa."

As it had done with previous series like the now-canceled Boss, Starz handed out a second season renewal prior to the show's premiere. The network did the same last month with Michael Bay's Black Sails, which doesn't premiere until 2014.

Deadline was first to report on Starz's cancellation of Magic City.