Starz Cancels 'Boss'

Starz has opted to cancel its Kelsey Grammer starrer Boss after two seasons, the network said

Tuesday.

"After much deliberation, we have made the difficult decision

to not proceed with Boss," Starz said

in a statement. "We remain proud of this award-winning show, its

exceptional cast and writers, and are grateful to Kelsey Grammer, Farhad

Safinia and our partners at Lionsgate TV."

The network initially committed to two seasons of the drama about a

crooked Chicago mayor before its first episode even aired. The role earned

Grammer a Golden Globe but never drew large ratings.

Starz has four other dramas on tap for 2013 though,

the final season of Spartacus, season

two of Magic City and new series Da Vinci's Demons and Black Sails.