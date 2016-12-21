Starz Cancels ‘Blunt Talk’

Starz has turned the lights off on its comedy series Blunt Talk after two seasons, the network confirmed Tuesday.

The series, which starred Patrick Stewart as an out of control TV personality, ended its second season last week (Dec. 11). The series was created by Jonathan Ames and executive produced by Seth MacFarlane. Starz placed the two-season order for the series in 2014. The cancelation was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

