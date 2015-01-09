Starz, BBC Team for ‘The Dresser’ #TCA15

Starz is partnering with the BBC to produce a movie adaptation of Ronald Harwood’s The Dresser, the cable network announced Friday at the TCA winter press tour.

Anthony Hopkins and Ian McKellen will star in the movie, which will be directed by Richard Eyre. Executive producers include Colin Callender of Playground Entertainment, Sonia Friedman, Polly Hill and Ben Stephenson of the BBC.

The film will premiere in the U.S. on Starz and in the U.K. on the BBC. Starz will retain worldwide multiplatform distribution rights.