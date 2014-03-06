Starz, BBC Partner on Limited Series ‘The Missing’

Starz announced Thursday that it will partner with the BBC to produce a new limited series, The Missing.

The eight-episode series has already begun shooting in Brussels. It is scheduled to air this fall on Starz in the U.S. and BBC One in the U.K.

Telling the story of a parent and an investigator both obsessed with solving the mystery of a child’s abduction, The Missing is written by Harry and Jack Williams and directed by Tom Shankland. It will be produced by New Pictures and Company Pictures in association with Two Brothers Pictures and Playground. Charlie Pattinson, Willow Grylls and Elaine Pyke will executive produce for New Pictures, John Yorke for Company Pictures, Harry and Jack Williams for Two Brothers Pictures, Polly Hill for the BBC, Colin Callender for Playground and Eurydice Gysel for Czar TV. Chris Clough will serve as producer.

The Missing was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, controller, BBC One, and Ben Stephenson, controller, BBC Drama Commissioning. It is coproduced with Fortis Film Fund, Czar TV Productions and VRT, and filmed with the support of the Belgian federal government. Development was funded by all3media international.