Starz App Connects With Samsung Smart TVs

Premium programer Starz is adding a key streaming platform with the launch of the Starz app for select Samsung smart TVs.



The Starz app, launched last April, provides access to subscribers of MVPDs with TV Everywhere rights (Comcast still doesn’t let its pay TV subscribers authenticate on the Starz app, but does provide access to Starz content via the MSO’s own Xfinity Stream app), and a direct-to-consumer OTT subscription service from Starz that sells for $8.99 per month.



The app lets users stream from a library of more than 4,300 selections, including movies such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Starz originals such as American Gods, Outlander and Black Sails.



