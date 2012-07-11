Starz Adds Two Projects to Development Slate

Starz on Wednesday announced two new original series that

are in development, Incursion and Vlad Dracula.



Incursion is a science-fiction action-thriller from Steven S. DeKnight,

creator of the network's Spartacus series. The show follows a group of soldiers

that are engaged in an intergalactic war against a hostile alien race. This is

the first series as part of DeKnight's overall deal with Starz.



Vlad Dracula comes from J. Michael Straczynski (Thor, Underworld:

Awakening) and Roy Lee (The Ring, The Strangers, The Woman in Black).

The series will present a different take on the popular character blending the

historical facts of the 15th century Prince of Wallachia, with the fictional

Dracula's own backstory.



