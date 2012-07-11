Starz Adds Two Projects to Development Slate
Starz on Wednesday announced two new original series that
are in development, Incursion and Vlad Dracula.
Incursion is a science-fiction action-thriller from Steven S. DeKnight,
creator of the network's Spartacus series. The show follows a group of soldiers
that are engaged in an intergalactic war against a hostile alien race. This is
the first series as part of DeKnight's overall deal with Starz.
Vlad Dracula comes from J. Michael Straczynski (Thor, Underworld:
Awakening) and Roy Lee (The Ring, The Strangers, The Woman in Black).
The series will present a different take on the popular character blending the
historical facts of the 15th century Prince of Wallachia, with the fictional
Dracula's own backstory.
