Starz Adds to Crash Cast

Starz heavied up the cast of its first-ever original series, Crash.

Joining the ensemble drama are D.B. Sweeney (Jericho), Nick Tarabay (The Sopranos) and Michael Fairman (L.A. Law).

The show is set in Los Angeles and deals with the "crash" of characters colliding as they strive for the American dream, based on the theatrical of the same name.

The show is from Starz and is co-produced by Lionsgate.

Starz picked up 13 episodes of the drama last January.