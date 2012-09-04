Starz Acquires Period Drama'The White Queen'

Starz has acquired the rights to the period drama series, The White Queen, set against the backdrop

of England's War of the Roses, the network announced Tuesday.

The series is adapted from Philippa Gregory's bestselling

historical novels The White Queen, The Red Queen and The Kingmaker's Daughter. The 10-episode drama is set to air on

Starz in 2013.

Starz has secured the domestic and most global multiplatform

distribution rights to The White Queen

through a deal with ALL3Media International.

Colin Callender will serve as executive producer for The White Queen as part of a larger

two-year agreement through his company, Playground, which has him serving in a

similar capacity on the second season of Starz drama Magic City.