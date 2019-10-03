Starz Acquires Geena Davis Documentary ‘This Changes Everything’

Starz is set to debut six projects, including the Geena Davis documentary This Changes Everything, about the under representation and misrepresentation of women in Hollywood. The film features interviews with Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Anita Hill and Power creator Courtney A. Kemp, among others. It premieres Dec. 16.

“This documentary eloquently makes the case for the need to improve gender balance, diversity and inclusion onscreen and behind the scenes,” said Davis. “It’s important that industry leaders and the public are aware of the impact the media has as we rally together toward the goal of gender equality.”

The Professor and the Madman tells the true story of a murderer confined to an insane asylum and his unlikely bond with a brilliant Oxford professor. Sean Penn, Mel Gibson, Natalie Dormer and Steve Coogan star. It premieres Oct. 5.

Starz also acquired documentary The River and the Wall, about five friends who embark on a 1,200-mile journey down the Rio Grande to document the U.S.-Mexico border before construction of a wall, learning how it would impact immigration, wildlife, culture and landowners. It premieres Oct. 21.

Idris Elba’s family comedy In the Long Run is inspired by his experience growing up in east London in the 80’s. That premieres Nov. 1. “This series is a semi-autobiographical comedy that tackles stereotypes and racial divisions while having a laugh about it,” said Elba. “There’s a genuineness to this story with which I hope audiences engage and connect.”

Stockholm is based on a 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis in which hostages bonded with their captors, giving rise to the term “Stockholm Syndrome.” The film focuses on the relationship between a bank teller and her captor, an unhinged U.S. outlaw, as they try to escape together. Stockholm stars Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace and Mark Strong. It debuts Dec. 14.

My Days of Mercy is about a female activist (Ellen Page) who is protesting the death penalty and befriends a woman (Kate Mara) with opposing views. The pair begins a passionate relationship that tests their beliefs and values. It premieres Dec. 27.