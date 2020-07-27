Start TV Debuts 19th Amendment Vignettes Starting Aug. 2

Premiering Aug. 2, Start TV will debut vignettes celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The vignettes will run for 30 and 60 seconds and “will spotlight the female suffragists who spearheaded the campaign for voting equity from Seneca Falls forward, each narrated by a woman who is carrying the mantle today,” said Start TV.

The spots will feature Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, Fannie B. Williams, Mary Church Terrell, Mary Talbert, Ida B. Wells, Lucy Burns, Jane Addams, Ruth Hanna McCormick, Adelina Otero Warren, Mabel Pink-Hua Lee, Jeannette Rankin and Alice Paul.

The Elizabeth Cady Stanton vignette premieres Aug. 2.

Weigel owns Start TV, a diginet that calls itself “the leader in showcasing strong and resourceful female leading characters in a lineup of contemporary and proven procedural dramas.”

“Start TV is a network devoted to showcasing determined women who embody a boldness to start leading the way,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman, Weigel Broadcasting Co. “As America prepares for next month’s centennial marking of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, we saw a great opportunity to create and present this new content for the network celebrating the extraordinary women of the suffragist movement from the turn of the century -- and the women who follow in their footsteps today.”