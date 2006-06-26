Stark Joins CNBC.com

CNBC.com has tapped Meredith Stark as VP/executive producer for the Website.

She comes to CNBC from Gartner Inc., where she was group VP, product platforms and won a Webby award for her work.

Prior to that, she was a Web consultant for ESPN, and before that she spent 20 years at CBS as producer, executive producer and director for an array of CBS News productions. She also helped launch CBS’ first commercial Website.