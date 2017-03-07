'Star Trek: Discovery' Adds ‘The OA’ Vet Jason Isaacs

CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery has added cast, with Jason Isaacs on board as Captain Lorca, captain of the Starship Discovery. Isaacs was recently seen on Netflix’s The OA, playing shady scientist Hunter Hap.

Mary Wiseman joins as Tilly, a Starfleet Academy cadet in her final year of study, assigned to the Starship Discovery. Wiseman can also be seen on FX series Baskets.

The eagerly awaited series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the show’s longtime ideology and hope for the future. The series will premiere on CBS, with all subsequent episodes available on streaming service CBS All Access.

Other All Access originals include The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight.

Discovery’s premiere has been pushed back, and CBS is not sharing a launch date.



Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.