Star Is Star for HGTV

Turns out Star Jones Reynolds was a star for HGTV.

Her week of hosting House Hunters from New York yielded the network some of its best ratings ever.

On July 13, for example, the show did a 2.2 household rating, the highest rating for a regularly scheduled show in the network's history. It was also won its 10:30-11 time period on basic cable and was the second-highest rated show of the night behind The O'Reilly Factor.

Her week of hosting the show increased the household rating by 25% and boosted the show in the 18-49 demos.

Jones Reynolds made a very public exit lsat month from ABC's The View, which could have boosted interest in her turn on HGTV. It also likely helped that the show was set in the nation's top market, New York.