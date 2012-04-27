Stanley Cup Playoffs: First Round Audience Up 29%

The

first round of the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs averaged 929,000 viewers

across NBC, NBC Sports Network and CNBC, making it the most-watched

first round on record.

The

six telecasts on the NBC broadcast network averaged 2.57 million

viewers, up 39% from last year (four games), making it the most-watched

on broadcast TV since 1998. Game 6 on April 22 between the Boston Bruins

and Washington Capitals averaged 3.5 million viewers, the most-watched

Conference Quarterfinal game since the advent of Nielsen People Meters

(1987).

NBC

Sports Network averaged 744,000 viewers, making them the most-watched

in network history (formerly Versus), and was up 16% from last year. Bruins-Capitals Game 7 on April 25 was the most-watched first-round game

in network history, drawing 1.32 million viewers.

The

entire opening round reached 30.9 million total viewers across the

three networks (excluding Wednesday night's two Game 7s), up 29% over

last year.

This

was the first year of NBC Sports Group's 10-year, $2 billion rights

deal with the league, which will broadcast every playoff game nationally

for the first time in its history.

It

should be noted that teams' RSN's carried many of the games, affecting

ratings in those local markets. For the second round -- which begins

Friday -- NBC Sports Group has exclusive coverage.