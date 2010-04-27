Stanley Cup Playoffs Boost NHL.Com To New Highs

NHL.com set a single-day record on Sunday (April 25) for both unique visitors and video starts thanks to content from a pair of games (Detroit-Phoenix and Vancouver-Los Angeles) and coverage of two overtime games (Pittsburgh-Ottawa and Nashville-Chicago) from Saturday. April has become the most-trafficked month in the site's history.

"By continuing to break records at NHL.com and with all of our digital products, we are demonstrating that NHL fans are more tech savvy and educated than fans of the other major sports," said NHL COO John Collins in a statement.

NBC, NHL's U.S. national broadcast partner, matched the success with an increase of 1.3 overnight rating with the Saturday games. Because of the NHL Stanley Cup Quarterfinal Playoffs on NBC, overnight ratings are up eight percent (1.3 vs. 1.2) over the first four games of 2009, which aired on cable.

Other successes include the site's unique visitor count surpassing last year by 32%, ad revenue up 50% from last year, with NHL Network subscribers up 104%.