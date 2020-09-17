Standard Media Index Names Li VP, Sales, for Canada

Standard Media Index said it appointed Darrick Li as VP, sales and client services in Canada, where the ad spending intelligence service recently started doing business in April..

Li, who had been senior director of sales for Comscore, is the second senior executive SMI has hired in Canada, following Jason Keown, who was named VP, marketing, for North America.

“The Canadian media market has been stifled with a major lack of transparency around advertising expenditure. This hire is extremely important for SMI to build and grow our client base and use of data within the market,” said James Fennessy. CEO at Standard Media Index. “Darrick’s vast experience and solid relationships in the Canadian media space will give us the expertise we need to sufficiently tap into and grow our footprint, while providing the much needed data to help the industry forge ahead.”

“The information that SMI provides its clients is a gamechanger for the Canadian media space. Agencies can better understand their advertising efforts and how they benchmark against the Canadian pool, while broadcasters and publishers will be able to find efficiencies and opportunities in their sales and strategic efforts,” said Li. “I’m looking forward to leveraging my established relationships and working with the team to grow SMI’s presence within Canada.”