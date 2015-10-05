St. Louis Tribune Station KTVI Wins 4 Regional Emmy Awards

KTVI, Tribune Broadcasting’s Fox affiliate in St. Louis, won four Emmy awards at the 39th annual Mid-America Regional Emmy Awards Saturday, including the award for Overall Excellence.

The station was also recognized for Best Investigative Report - Single Story/Series, for its inquiry into “A Police Officer's Hidden Porn Cam,” and for Best Breaking News for its report on the Michael Brown protests and riots. KTVI also won for Best Newscast-Morning/Daytime Markets 1-49, for its Ferguson report.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our newsroom, and are thrilled to have been selected in different categories of performance,” said Spencer Koch, KTVI and KPLR president and general manager. “To be honored with Overall Excellence is especially rewarding.”