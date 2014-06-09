‘Squawk on the Street’s Quintanilla Joins HBO’s ‘Real Sports’

Carl Quintanilla, host of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, has joined HBO newsmagazine Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel.

Quintanilla, who will join sometime this month, will remain in his role with CNBC; along with Squawk on the Street, Quintanilla anchors the recently announced Squawk Alley and serves as a fill-in anchor for NBC Nightly News.

“Carl is a great addition to the Real Sports franchise,” said Joe Perskie, VP of HBO Sports and Real Sports senior producer. “He is a well-respected journalist who we are counting on to provide in-depth reporting on important and timely stories that impact the sports world. He brings a wealth of experience to our franchise.”