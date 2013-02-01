SQAD Says Audit Confirms Breadth of Ad Price Data

Research company SQAD said that an audit of its NetCosts

database of advertising transactions found that it includes 46.8% of all

national television ad spending from 2011.

NetCosts uses the data from client invoices to provide those

clients and their agencies with detailed information about advertising prices

and TV industry advertising cost trends.

Ernst & Young also found that NetCosts data represents

50.4% of broadcast spending, 43.3% of cable spending and 45.9% of syndication

spending.

SQAD says that with the data available to it, no other

source comes close to NetCosts' accuracy.

"Our subscribers have demonstrated their trust in SQAD to

keep their data confidential, enabling us to collect and aggregate a reported

$20+ billion in transactions," Neil Klar, president and CEO of SQAD, said in a

statement.

NetCosts was launched in 2004 and provides online access

enabling participating advertisers and agencies to better understand price

relationships in national TV and to formulate negotiating strategies.