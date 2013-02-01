SQAD Says Audit Confirms Breadth of Ad Price Data
Research company SQAD said that an audit of its NetCosts
database of advertising transactions found that it includes 46.8% of all
national television ad spending from 2011.
NetCosts uses the data from client invoices to provide those
clients and their agencies with detailed information about advertising prices
and TV industry advertising cost trends.
Ernst & Young also found that NetCosts data represents
50.4% of broadcast spending, 43.3% of cable spending and 45.9% of syndication
spending.
SQAD says that with the data available to it, no other
source comes close to NetCosts' accuracy.
"Our subscribers have demonstrated their trust in SQAD to
keep their data confidential, enabling us to collect and aggregate a reported
$20+ billion in transactions," Neil Klar, president and CEO of SQAD, said in a
statement.
NetCosts was launched in 2004 and provides online access
enabling participating advertisers and agencies to better understand price
relationships in national TV and to formulate negotiating strategies.
