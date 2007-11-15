Sputnik Mania Wins IDA ABCNEWS VideoSource Award
Sputnik Mania, a documentary on the early days of the space race (triggered by the Soviet Union's launch of the first satellite, Sputnik), won the IDA ABCNEWS VideoSource Award.
The award, given out annually since 1997, is for best use of footage and is sponsored by IDA and ABCNEWS VideoSource, the network news operation's licensing arm for news and stock footage.
The film is from David Hoffman (Moonshot, Making Sense of the Sixties).
