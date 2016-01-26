Spurs-Warriors Delivers NBA TV Record Ratings

The Wednesday telecast of the Golden State Warriors versus San Antonio Spurs was a record one for NBA TV, with an average of 1.4 million total viewers. The game broke the record set by the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers in game six of the 2014 playoffs. That contest drew just short of 1.1 million total viewers.

Both teams are in first place, with glittering records. The Warriors won in a route to go 41-4.

NBA TV’s live game telecasts are averaging 317,000 total viewers this season.