SPT Preps 'Mel Robbins' for Sept. 16 Debut

“The Mel Robbins Show is not a show it’s an experience,” the inspirational speaker and now talk-show host says in the opening seconds of the above first-look trailer for the hour-long talk show that Sony Pictures Television is premiering on TV stations across the country on Monday, Sept. 16.

“This is a show about real people. It’s not a show for celebrities. It’s a show for you and me,” Robbins says in the trailer, which shows guests discussing their real-life challenges.

“People are struggling right now,” Robbins continues in a statement. “This show was created to help and inspire people through the challenges of everyday life. It's not just a show, it's an experience: from Instagram-worthy set design to the dynamic audience interactions in every show, to the powerful takeaways you'll want to share with your friends, and a digital strategy that provides resources and inspiration 24/7. When you watch ‘The Mel Robbins Show,’ you will learn things you can put to use immediately, and we're going to have a heck of a lot of fun changing lives together.”

Robbins is an international best-selling author (The 5 Second Rule) and in 2018 was the most-booked female speaker in the world, according to SPT. She’s a working mom from the Midwest with three kids. A decade ago she was experiencing crippling anxiety, but she managed to turn that around and now she shares how she did that with others.

Mindy Borman, who was the original executive producer of SPT’s The Dr. Oz Show, will serve as executive producer. Prior to Oz, Borman produced such shows as ABC’s The View and Good Morning America.

“Mel Robbins is bringing an entirely new energy to daytime television with a focus on issues and problems we all can relate to,” said Borman. “The goal is for viewers to walk away inspired, recharged and feeling confident they can conquer the problems we face every day.”

The Mel Robbins Show will air on the Nexstar and Tribune station groups, with stations from CBS, Cox, Hubbard, Meredith, Scripps and Weigel also signing on.

Mel Robbins joins Disney’s Tamron Hall, NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson, Fox’s 25 Words or Less and MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court in premiering this fall in syndication.