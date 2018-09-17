SpotX Marks 100% Anti-Fraud Measure Compliance

Ad platform SpotX said it is 100% compliant with the anti-fraud initiative ads.txt.

SpotX has been an advocate for the Authorized Sellers initiative, which improves transparency for programmatic buyers by letting publishers declare who can sell their inventory.

To be 100% compliant SpotX has ensured since July that when an ads.txt file is present, all bid requests to a demand-side platform are only from sellers within an ads.txt file.

Although having an ads.txt file on a site does not guarantee it’s fraud-free, sites without ads.txt have approximately four times more invalid traffic on average, something SpotX actively works to eliminate via its in-house Brand Safety Team.

SpotX says 85% of itspublishers have adopted ads.txt, and that the industry average is 60% adoption. Ads.txt-enabled sites monetizing through SpotX deliver 12% higher viewability rates and 15% higher eCPM compared to sites without ads.txt.

To collect ads.txt data, SpotX crawls 80,000 sites a day.

“SpotX is committed to working with publishers and advertisers to ensure the industry benefits from the positive results of ads.txt,” said Mike Shehan, co-founder and CEO of SpotX. “A crucial trend we have observed is the growing support of DSPs including dataXu, MediaMath, and The Trade Desk whose increased implementation is driving industry-wide adoption.”