Sprout Launches on Cablevision's Optimum TV

Sprout and Cablevision Systems will announce Friday that the

preschoolers' channel has launched on Optimum TV and Optimum TV to GO, the

cable company's TV Everywhere offering.

The channel, a joint venture that's part of Comcast's

NBCUniversal stable, launched May 2 on the Optimum platforms as part of a

broader NBC agreement Cablevision

agreed to last November, Sprout president Sandy Wax said. This is the only

NBCU network Cablevision is launching at this time. The network launched on

channel 127 in standard definition, Wax said, and reaches "a significant

portion of their subscriber base."

The launch brings Sprout closer to the 55-million mark from

about 53 million earlier, Wax said. Among major multichannel distributors, Dish

Network is the only one not to have a carriage deal with Sprout, she said.

"We are doing marketing together with them to support

the launch," Wax said in a phone interview. Marketing is being done on

Cablevision digital sites, and on cross-channel avails, and in a month or so

Sprout will do out-of-home marketing, notably on Long Island Rail Road and

other transit locations, to let the close to 3 million Optimum customers in the

greater New York City area know Sprout is available. "Cablevision is a

very very important customer base, a very valuable customer base, given their

proximity to New York and the advertising community, and it's a very affluent,

very solid customer base. We're very excited about the launch."

