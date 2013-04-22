Sprout to Launch Four New Series

Preschool-based cable network Sprout will add two new original series to its on-air programming lineup and will expand its digital presence over the next year, network representatives announced Monday.

The network, which has posted 17 consecutive months of year-to-year total day audience gains, will launch a new pre-school game show dubbed Ruff-Ruf, Tweet & Dave in which kids can play along on a smartphone or tablet with three young friends who go on adventures and ask multiple choice questions about their quests throughout the show.

Other new series include Boj, an animated series which features the exploits of a free-spirited 5-year-old-bilby (Australian marsupial); Driftwood Bay, a mixed-media animated show about the adventures on an island that exists in the imagination of a little girl; and Tree Fu Tom, which follows the adventures of a boy who straps on a power belt and, through movement magic called "Tree Fu" transforms into a tiny, mighty magical superhero.

