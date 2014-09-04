Sproul Named VP, Public Affairs, ABC News

ABC News Washington Bureau Chief Robin Sproul is moving to an external relations job with the news division as VP of public affairs in Washington. She will be replaced by Jonathan Greenberg as VP and bureau chief. Both will keep their This Week posts.

Sproul has had more than two decades atop the bureau. In her new job she will serve as a liaison between the news division and the government, journalists and parent Walt Disney Co.'s government relations office in D.C. But she will also retain her post as executive in charge of Sunday morning show This Week.

The changes were announced in a memo from ABC News President James Goldston.

Greenburg has been executive producer of This Week, a post he will also keep, reporting to Tom Cibrowski.