Sprint Names Marcelo Claure CEO

Sprint confirmed Wednesday that its board has named Marcelo Claure as president and CEO effective August 11, an appointment that comes as rumors swirl that Sprint and T-Mobile have scuttled their proposed $32 billion merger.

Claure, 43, will succeed Dan Hesse, who joined Sprint as president and CEO in December 2007.

Claure, who joined the Sprint board in January, is the founder and most recently served as CEO of Brightstar Corp., a wireless distributor that is a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp., the Japan-based company that has a controlling stake in Sprint.

