Sprint to Be Sole Sponsor of 'Survivor' Premiere

Sprint will be the sole sponsor of the premiere of Survivor: Redemption Island on CBS.

The deal marks the first time Survivor is presented exclusively by a single advertiser.

When the reality competition show returns on Feb. 16th for its 22d edition, Sprint will present vignettes featuring four 60 second "What If? Moments" looking back at past participants' strategic choices while playing the game. Each vignette is followed by a 30-second Sprint commercial.

"Survivor is one of the most iconic television programs airing today and our affiliation with the show over the years has given us the ability to reach large consumer audiences in a direct and engaging way," Steve Gaffney, Vice President-Corporate Marketing at Sprint, said in a statement. "As the exclusive sponsor of the 'What If? Moment Presented by Sprint,' this creative marketing approach showcases the Sprint brand and provides a strong complement to our commercial placements in this program."

"Because Sprint has been a long time sponsorship partner of Survivor, we challenge ourselves to raise the bar and come up with something different for every cycle,'" said Linda Rene, senior VP, Sales & Innovation, CBS Television. "The twist in this edition afforded us the perfect opportunity to give fans added content as these unique and engaging vignettes tie into this season's theme of redemption. Sprint's exclusive sponsorship further reinforces their enduring association with the show."