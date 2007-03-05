Springer to Replace Philbin on NBC's America's Got Talent

Regis Philbin is out and Jerry Springer is in as the host for NBC’s summer talent show America’s Got Talent.

NBC SVP of Alternative Programming Craig Plestis made the announcement in a statement Monday that Regis Philbin is stepping down as the host of the talent show America’s Got Talent. Philbin is to be replaced by talk-show host Jerry Springer who last appeared on reality television on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

In a prepared statement Philbin cited the difficulties in traveling between New York, where his syndicated show with Kelly Ripa is taped, and Los Angeles, where Talent is taped. “Unfortunately, since the show is taped in Los Angeles, I underestimated the impact the heavy travel schedule would have on my daily syndicated talk show."

Talent, produced by FremantleMedia North America and Simon Cowell’s SYCO TV, was the #4 summer series in adults 18-49 in 2006. Like Cowell’s American Idol NBC’s talent show has a host and a panel of celebrity judges. In the 2006 edition of the show those judges were David Hasselhoff, Piers Morgan and Brandy.

Singer-actress Brandy has been the subject of much tabloid speculation after being involved in a fatal car accident in Los Angeles on December 30, 2006.

NBC has yet to officially determine the identities of the judges for the 2007 edition, but a spokesperson says that “as of this time we have all the same judges.”