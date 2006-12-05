Spreading the Gospel (Channel)

The Gospel Music Channel is adding a dozen Comcast markets to its lineup.



New markets just signed on are Washington, Detroit, Salt Lake City, Baltimore, Richmond, Augusta, Chattanooga, Tenn., Little Rock, Ark., and Tallahassee, Fla., with Chicago, Memphis and Portland, Ore., coming online later in the month.



They are in addition to earlier sign-ups on Comcast systems in Atlanta, Nashville and Savannah. They are all the product of a so-called "hunting license," when a cable operator essentially gives a programmer the go-ahead to pitch the service to its individual systems.



The channel launched in 2004 as a 24-hour, all-music service.