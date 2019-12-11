SpotX to Monetize CTV Ad Inventory for TiVo

SpotX said it made a deal with TiVo to monetize TiVo’s connected TV ad inventory.

The deal includes programmatic sales and optimization of inventory on the TiVo+ platform.

"At TiVo, we are committed to providing premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising offerings for media buyers," said Walt Horstman, senior VP and GM of Data and Advertising at TiVo. "Our best-in-class user experience, highly engaged viewers and insights from audience data offer a unique opportunity for advertisers and TiVo+ content partners to effectively communicate their marketing messages within TiVo’s premium environment. We chose SpotX as our SSP because they are proven industry leaders in the rapidly growing CTV advertising ecosystem with unique expertise in the market.”

TiVo+ is a free, ad-supported service that makes thousands of movies and TV shows including live content and linear channels to TiVo device owners. Between retail boxes and homes using its technology via software, there are about 168 million TiVo homes worldwide.

“We see hardware and software platforms as the next important player within the advertising ecosystem because they aggregate audiences, retain a big chunk of the inventory pie, and hold proprietary audience data which is highly coveted,” said Geoff Spence, RVP of platform at SpotX. “The growth of free, ad-supported, streaming TV services and changes in viewership has positioned TiVo as a formidable player in the marketplace by offering advertisers new ways they can reach a premium audience. We are thrilled to offer our technology, services, and expertise to TiVo and look forward to driving more demand its way.”