SpotX Integrates Acxiom Data for Audience Buying

SpotX said it has made a deal to integrate Acxiom data into its audience-based buying capabilities.

The integration layers data on the supply side, letting advertisers who are purchasing media programmatically through a demand-side platform to get closer to their target audience.

IPG’s leading addressable media agency Matterkind is using the integration for clients to create additional visibility among key audiences.

“Matterkind’s Addressable Strategy and Activation Teams have seen success and high performance from SpotX setting up private marketplace deals while leveraging Acxiom data,” said Peter Parisi, director, advanced TV at Matterkind. “This has enabled our teams to work with Acxiom as a data partner to identify and efficiently scale strategic audiences within SpotX’s premium video inventories for our advertisers.”

The partnership drives more filtered demand to media owners and enhances their engagement with advertisers.

“Addressable advertising and the personalization of video ads have become increasingly important to upfront negotiations, so we want to ensure that data is made available with the most scale to help our clients reduce wasted ad spend and not only reach a larger audience, but also generate better results,” said Kristen Williams, VP, strategic partnerships at SpotX. “Our integration with Acxiom is an important step for SpotX’s commitment to client success as we guide them to make the smartest decisions by fusing ads with unique data.”

Acxiom client’s data segments will only be used on campaigns for which SpotX is contractually allowed.

“We provide marketers with the ability to unify data across their campaigns and measurement, and our data and technology layer allows us to apply various techniques such as machine learning to optimize those media campaigns,” said John Baudino, senior VP of digital data at Acxiom.

“By partnering with SpotX, we can now offer our clients additional visibility into where they can reach their audiences, as well as data permissions, protection, and privacy,” added Ben Mittal, partner manager at Acxiom.