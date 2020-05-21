SpotX Expands Measurement With 11 Top Data Providers

Video advertising platform SpotX said it has expanded its measurement and attribution suite by collaborating with 11 top data companies.

SpotX said it has relationships with measurement companies including Comscore, Kantar, Nielsen, STAQ and Tru Optik, with Kantar and Comscore providing help calculating brand lift.and gauging outcomes of video ad campaigns, including those using connected TV.

The company also has an attribution relationship with NCSolutions, NinthDecimal, Placed powered by Foursquare and PlaceIQ to help brands measure foot traffic and in-store purchases.

“Brands and media buyers have known the value of CTV inventory, however, there hasn’t been a concrete way of showing how these ads drive actions or purchases,” said Kristen Williams, VP, Strategic partnerships at SpotX. “By collaborating with the most respected measurement and attribution companies in the industry, we can help brands provide meaningful experiences for consumers, as well as effectively measure and accurately attribute how video ad spend across OTT channels leads to tangible online and in-store conversions.”

With Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings for CTV, SpotX can generate next-day views of audience demographics and ad delivery for mobile web, mobile app, desktop, and connected devices. Nielsen’s metrics help brands understand the incremental reach of a campaign’s ad on connected TV and linear TV.

SpotX’s partnership with Tru Optik allows advertisers to leverage mid and post-campaign reporting to identify if ads are reaching behavior and interest-based targets.

MBuy, a media planning and buying service, is using SpotX’s expanded offering to provide its clients with campaigns that reach and engage audiences within specific channels.

“Evaluating metrics like brand lift performance and cross-screen measurement validation are just a few of the many key insights important to our clients,” said Michael Parent, senior VP, strategy, media & operations at MBuy. “The comprehensive studies provided by SpotX allow us to deliver valuable resources to help our clients make smarter ad decisions.