SpotX Connects with Syncbak For Dynamic OTT Ad Insertion

SpotX said it has made a deal to connect its clients to the Syncbak’s ad serving system, enabling dynamic ad insertion in live over-the-top broadcasts.

The Syncbak system will also use SpotX’s programmatic technology

“At Syncbak, we want to help local broadcasters monetize and make their content available to their viewers on any platform,” said Dean Mandel, VP, revenue at Syncbak. “SpotX industry-leading video monetization solutions allow us to present a whole new revenue stream to our users, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them.”

Syncbak’s SBTV, launched in 2018, allows viewers to stream live and on demand local TV station content on any device, via virtual MVPDs, websites or apps.

In addition to having direct access to SpotX’s advertising clients, Syncbak will also be able to execute direct deals with linear advertisers.

“This is a massive opportunity for advertisers because when they access Syncbak inventory through SpotX, they will have the ability to reach two different audience segments simultaneously, viewers watching traditional linear TV and those tuning in via OTT,” said Benjamin Abbatiello, VP, audience and distribution management at SpotX. “Syncbak has really been a pioneer in the OTT space, and we’re excited to help its content owners and creators earn more revenue.”