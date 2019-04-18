SpotX Connecting Ad Buyers to Philo Platform

SpotX said it is working with the Philo streaming TV service to provide programmatic ad sales for its live and on-demand over-the-top inventory.

"Philo has clearly captured a large portion of the market that is looking to enjoy VOD and live linear content, and their evolution is an amazing growth story,” said Geoff Spence, regional VP of business development, at SpotX. “We love promoting Philo’s CTV inventory to media buyers because they offer such a variety of content to highly engaged viewers, and we look forward to continuing to drive demand their way.”

Philo this week announced that it was working with a number of tech companies to help sell advertising.

SpotX’s Demand Facilitation team has been working with Philo since November to connect advertisers to Philo’s premium video inventory.

“As viewership continues to grow on connected TV, advertisers have a unique opportunity to reach our growing number of subscribers who can watch their favorite shows live from an array of different channels,” said Reed Barker, head of advertising strategy at Philo. “SpotX has proven to be an excellent partner because they not only provide the sophisticated monetization tools we need to generate meaningful revenue, but their Demand Facilitation team is also aggressively communicating to the world of media buyers about our available inventory.”