SpotX, clypd Link Traditional, Digital Sales

SpotX and clypd say they have developed an ad sales system that manages both traditional and digital video inventory.

“For TV and digital audiences to monetize at equitable rates befitting the true value of each, the industry needed a way of managing inventory optimization and audience fulfillment across all ad-supported distribution channels,” said Randy Cooke, VP of programmatic TV at SpotX.

The product allows media sales teams to recognize and capitalize on the unique values of each content distribution point.

"Our TV media owner clients, including several premium networks, are enhancing their ad sales efforts with advanced data solutions and automation through our platform,” said Joshua Summers, cofounder and CEO of clypd.