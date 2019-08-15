SpotX Adds Latest Prebid Tool for Header Bidding

SpotX said it is making the latest header bidding system from Prebid available on its video monetization platform.

SpotX also said that its chief technology officer, J. Allen Dove, has been selected to join the board of Prebid.org, an open source technology company that aims to make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a programmatic ecosystem.

Prebid’s new system lets publishers implement header bidding without making a commitment to any single supply side platform or use proprietary wrappers.

“SpotX is excited to make our adapter available and continue to work with the growing Prebid community as a member of its board,” said Dove. “Our joint solution will allow us to optimize our header bidder offering for our clients with high-speed auctions and enhanced user experience.”

The addition of the new Prebid header bidding solution by SpotX, owned by RTL Group, marks the company’s continued commitment to advancing header bidding technology across the video advertising marketplace.

The move--along with joining the board--should help advance Prebid in the video world.

“We are thrilled to welcome SpotX to the Prebid.Org Board as the first pure-play video platform and look forward to working together to make header bidding a first-class option for video publishers,” said Tom Kershaw, chairman of Prebid.Org and CTO of Rubicon Project. “As an independent organization, Prebid.Org believes that working together with programmatic leaders like SpotX is the key to ensuring that fair, transparent, and efficient tools are adopted across the industry.”