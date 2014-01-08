Sportsman Channel to Unleash Iditarod Programming

Sportsman Channel continues to augment its programming roster, as it will present a dozen hours around the Iditarod sled dog spectacle in March.

As the official network of the Iditarod, Sportsman Channel will exclusively spotlight the stories about the grueling trek in Alaska, showcasing the dogs, men and women and the race’s breath-taking wilderness setting.

During a week-long stunt entitled Iditarod Unleashed, Sportsman will air 12 hours of ancillary programming and specials – including never-before-seen footage for a national audience from the Iditarod library – timed around the 2014 competition. The coverage on the 32-million subscriber Sportsman will mark Iditarod’s return to national television: race-related programming last appeared on Versus (now NBCSN) in 2009.

