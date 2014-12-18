Sportsman Channel Sets Second Palin Campaign for Jan. 15

Sportsman Channel will go on the road again with Sarah Palin next month.

The second season of the hunting, shooting and fishing proponent's original series, Amazing America with Sarah Palin, is scheduled to debut on Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. Over 12 new episodes, the “First Lady of the Outdoors” will take viewers across the U.S. to share inspiring stories of outdoor enthusiasts, personalities, craftsmen and other notable Americans who go out of their way to help others.

Produced by Pilgrim Studios, Sportsman Channel's rookie docuseries run with the former Governor of Alaska, GOP Vice Presidential candidate and best-selling author resulted in significant Nielsen amelioration. Part of Sportsman's "Red, White and Blue" programming strategy, the Palin program generated triple-digit gains among households and key male demos, according to network officials.

