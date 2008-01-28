The Sportsman Channel Fires Up New Programming

The Sportsman Channel ordered up new programming, including the network’s first shooting and firearms program, and announced a new tag line for the network.

On Target with Guns & Ammo, the network’s first firearms show, will air Sunday nights at 8:30 p.m.

The network also announced a new tag line, which will be featured immediately in print advertisements and will be rolled out across all platforms later this year: “Your Passion, Your Lifestyle, Your Channel.”

And TSC announced the pickups of Yamaha’s Fishing Club Journal, Trijicon’s The Outfitter, Peterson’s Hunting Into the Wild, National Wild Turkey Federation’s Turkey County and Benelli’s American Safari Classics.

The new programming expands on TSC’s relationship with InterMedia Outdoors, currently the country’s largest media company serving sportsmen. Guns & Ammo, Peterson’s Hunting and In-Fisherman are all InterMedia brands.