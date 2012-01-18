Sportsman Channel Crosses 31 Million Subscriber Threshold

With continued launches and upgrades to higher levels of service, Sportsman Channel has surpassed the 31 million home plateau.

The fishing, hunting and shooting proponent, having scored new rollouts and upgrades from sports tiers to digital basic in a number of markets, now counts 31.1 million subscribers, according to Nielsen data.

Sportsman Channel is carried on DirecTV, Dish Network, AT&T U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, Cablevision, Charter

Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, Time Warner Cable and Suddenlink, among various other distributors.

"Crossing the 30 million mark is a great milestone for Sportsman Channel and the millions of American sportsmen and women we represent," said Gavin Harvey, CEO of Sportsman Channel, in a statement. "We have our sights on greater growth ahead, and our momentum is a reflection of our value as the only national TV channel that is 100 percent devoted to the 80 million Americans who hunt, shoot and fish.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com