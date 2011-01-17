Sportsman Channel to Bow Beau Turner Series This Summer

It's tough keeping up with Ted Turner, but Sportsman Channel will

have the cable pioneer and philanthropist on its air this summer as part

of his son Beau's first TV series.

Sportsman Channel is scheduled to bow the weekly show Beau Knows Outdoors

in July, hosted by the renowned sportsman and conservationist Beau

Turner. Produced by Warm Springs Productions, the show features Turner,

the son of the CNN founder, hosting a new type of outdoors program,

focusing not only on hunting and fishing, but land conservation and

management issues that arise as he oversees Turner Enterprises' more

than 2 million acres around the country.

Each

episode will feature a "Beau Knows" segment in which he'll talk about

hot-button outdoors issues, including property management and

conservation, embracing adventure, endangered species populations and

conservation.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com