Sportsman Channel to Bow Beau Turner Series This Summer
It's tough keeping up with Ted Turner, but Sportsman Channel will
have the cable pioneer and philanthropist on its air this summer as part
of his son Beau's first TV series.
Sportsman Channel is scheduled to bow the weekly show Beau Knows Outdoors
in July, hosted by the renowned sportsman and conservationist Beau
Turner. Produced by Warm Springs Productions, the show features Turner,
the son of the CNN founder, hosting a new type of outdoors program,
focusing not only on hunting and fishing, but land conservation and
management issues that arise as he oversees Turner Enterprises' more
than 2 million acres around the country.
Each
episode will feature a "Beau Knows" segment in which he'll talk about
hot-button outdoors issues, including property management and
conservation, embracing adventure, endangered species populations and
conservation.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.