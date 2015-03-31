Sportsman Channel to Air Two-Hour Iditarod Special

Sportsman Channel announced Tuesday it will air two-hour special Iditarod 43: The Deep Freeze on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The special will feature stories from the 77 teams in the 2015 Iditarod race, including winner Dallas Seavey.

“The grueling nature of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race is reality television in its most pure form,” said Marc Fein, executive VP of programming and production for Sportsman Channel. “The drama that unfolds throughout the course of the nearly 1,000 mile trek is literally life and death…without a tribal council.”

Seavey has won the sled dog race three of the past four years, winning the 2015 race in eight days, 18 hours, 13 minutes and two seconds.

Sportsman Channel entered into an exclusive TV partnership with the Iditarod in 2013