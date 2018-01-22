Sportsman Channel Added to DirecTV Now Lineup

Sportsman Channel says it is now streaming as part of DirecTV Now, the satellite operator’s virtual multichannel video programming distribution service.

Sportsman Channel is among 120 channel available as part of DirecTV Now’s “Go Big” package.

“We are excited to continue to add growth in all areas of our programming and content distribution,” Outdoor Sportsman Group President and CEO, Jim Liberatore said. “This is another example of how Outdoor Sportsman Group – and its networks including Sportsman Channel – continue to adapt and grow within the ever-changing media landscape. Distributors understand our programming has a distinct appeal and are not only adding our networks in high-definition (HD) but also including them in their emerging technology platforms.”

Sportsman Channel is part of the Outdoor Sportsman Group., which focuses on media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts.